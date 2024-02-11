The smaller the chip, the bigger the tool to fashion them
Dutch unit of European company displays monster machine the height of two storeys and costing about R6bn
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Chip toolmaking giant ASML said on Friday it was gearing up production of its new $350m “High NA EUV” machine, a device the size of a double-decker bus central to its bid to keep its lead in a $125bn market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.