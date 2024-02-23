PODCAST | How SA's BBBEE codes serve the youth

Quarterly data released by Stats SA in May 2023 showed that the total number of unemployed South African youth stands at 4.9-million, which is 46.5% in comparison to the country’s overall official unemployment rate of 32.9%.

Delving deeper into the data reveals that “youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years recorded the highest unemployment rates of 62.1% and 40.7% respectively”. Furthermore, about 3.7-million (36.1%) out of 10.2-million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education or training.

Given this, are the BBBEE codes — intended to ensure all South Africans are actively and deliberately included in the economy — doing enough to incorporate the youth as targeted beneficiaries?

This is the topic for discussion in the third episode of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series, hosted by Andile Khumalo and featuring Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam's chief transformation officer, and Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Yes4Youth.

Listen to the podcast now: