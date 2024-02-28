Business

Australia considers tax credit for minerals processing, says industry group

The tax credits would extend beyond companies in Australia's nickel sector to include producers of lithium, vanadium, cobalt, graphite and rare earths

28 February 2024 - 09:35 By Melanie Burton
File image
Image: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo/File Photo

The Australian government is considering a tax credit for companies that build processing facilities to boost the value of green energy minerals such as nickel and lithium, the head of a mining industry association said on Wednesday.

Australia's government is seriously considering a possible 10% production tax credit that would apply to companies developing processing facilities for critical minerals, Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (Amec) CEO Warren Pearce said.

The tax credits would extend beyond companies in Australia's nickel sector to include producers of lithium, vanadium, cobalt, graphite and rare earths, he told reporters in Canberra, according to a recording of his news conference provided by Amec.

“Around the world, other countries are making major market interventions that are making it difficult for Australian companies to compete,” Pearce said.

“We want to keep more of the value of our minerals in Australia by building value adding industries.”

Asked if the government had taken Amec's advice on board, he said: “We know it's under serious consideration in the 2024 budget process.”

Australian treasurer Jim Chalmers and resources minister Madeleine King did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the tax credit.

However, King said last month the production tax credit was under consideration, though she could not guarantee it would be enacted.

Companies that are building, or have said they would consider building value-adding plants include Pilbara Minerals, IGO and Mineral Resources. It is unclear whether production tax credit could be used by companies such as BHP that need to refurbish their operations.

The 2024 federal budget is expected to be handed down in May.

Reuters

