PODCAST | Does ESD have the desired impact on black-owned SMEs in SA?
Listen to the final episode in a four-part series, which unpacks key insights from the pioneering Sanlam Transformation Gauge report
Enterprise and supplier development (ESD) is one of the three priority elements of the BBBEE Scorecard, which provides a measure of a business's compliance with the country's BEE policies.
Touted as one of the most effective levers of BEE, the aim of ESD is to strengthen local procurement, enhance local supplier development programmes and increase financial support towards black entities. The big question, however, is whether ESD has the desired impact on black-owned SMEs in SA.
This is the topic for discussion in the fourth and final episode of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series, hosted by Andile Khumalo and featuring Ray-ann Sedres, Sanlam's chief transformation officer, and Litha Kutta, co-chair of the ESD Community of Practice.
Listen to the podcast now:
About the Sanlam Transformation Gauge podcast series
This informative four-part podcast aims to unpack key insights from the 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge report, researched by Krutham (formerly known as Intellidex) and published in partnership with Sunday Times Business Times.
Now in its third edition, it is the only consolidated, sector-focused research report that takes a holistic measurement of economic transformation in SA, accounting for all elements of BBBEE.
It aims to highlight what is working, what is not working, and how we can drive innovative solutions to reinvigorate our collective efforts to include all South Africans in our economy.
Click here to download the full 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge report.
Click here to watch a recording of the 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference.
This article was sponsored by Sanlam.