Business

Sibanye-Stillwater falls to R38bn loss, scraps final dividend after write-offs

If low commodity prices persist, 'there may be further restructuring'

05 March 2024 - 20:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sibanye-Stillwater's East Boulder mine in Montana, US.
Sibanye-Stillwater's East Boulder mine in Montana, US.
Image: Sibanye-Stillwater website

Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday reported a $2bn (about R37.9bn) annual loss and scrapped its final dividend after taking a hit from a slump in metal prices that is forcing South African mining companies to restructure and cut jobs.

The precious metals producer swung to the loss last year from a $1.2bn profit the previous year and record earnings in 2021, when prices for rhodium and palladium, which are extracted alongside platinum, rallied.

The company reported impairments of $2.6bn at its US palladium mines, a nickel operation in France and a gold mine in South Africa due in part to the significant decline in metal prices and an uncertain outlook.

The loss comes after CEO Neal Froneman embarked on a deal spree, buying battery metal assets in France, Finland, Australia and the US. Sibanye last year also attempted to buy a copper mine in Zambia but was eventually outbid by a rival.

Froneman said in a statement that more restructuring might be required, especially at its US platinum group metals operations and the Sandouville nickel refinery in France.

“We recognise, however, that if low commodity prices persist, earnings are going to remain under pressure and, with ongoing inflationary cost pressure, there may be further restructuring required,” Froneman said.

Sibanye's peers Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum are also restructuring loss-making operations and cutting costs, a process which will cost thousands of jobs.

READ MORE:

In election year, mines bleed cash, jobs

South Africa's mines are cutting thousands of jobs and paying much less tax, muddying the domestic economic outlook months away from crucial ...
News
1 week ago

Impala Platinum weighs closing some loss-making mines as profit slumps

Impala Platinum may consider closing some loss-making mining shafts in South Africa if metal prices deteriorate further and efforts to restructure ...
Business Times
5 days ago

Australia considers tax credit for minerals processing, says industry group

The tax credits would extend beyond companies in Australia's nickel sector to include producers of lithium, vanadium, cobalt, graphite and rare ...
Business Times
6 days ago

Perfect storm forces Anglo asset review

Facing the perfect storm of a commodities cycle bust, an unending logistics crisis, a subdued global economy, and geopolitical tensions; mining giant ...
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal battle over Vodacom’s DRC ‘loans’ to Kabilas Business Times
  2. Mantashe crowns himself most productive energy minister, hints at post-poll ... Business
  3. Great promise lies ahead for Africa in gas exports – CEF boss Business
  4. Outcry over ANC’s prescribed assets call Business Times
  5. Shielding customers from rising costs sees Shoprite win while rivals struggle Business

Latest Videos

US imposes sanctions on Zimbabwe's president, first lady and 9 top officials
South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill