Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday reported a $2bn (about R37.9bn) annual loss and scrapped its final dividend after taking a hit from a slump in metal prices that is forcing South African mining companies to restructure and cut jobs.
The precious metals producer swung to the loss last year from a $1.2bn profit the previous year and record earnings in 2021, when prices for rhodium and palladium, which are extracted alongside platinum, rallied.
The company reported impairments of $2.6bn at its US palladium mines, a nickel operation in France and a gold mine in South Africa due in part to the significant decline in metal prices and an uncertain outlook.
The loss comes after CEO Neal Froneman embarked on a deal spree, buying battery metal assets in France, Finland, Australia and the US. Sibanye last year also attempted to buy a copper mine in Zambia but was eventually outbid by a rival.
Froneman said in a statement that more restructuring might be required, especially at its US platinum group metals operations and the Sandouville nickel refinery in France.
“We recognise, however, that if low commodity prices persist, earnings are going to remain under pressure and, with ongoing inflationary cost pressure, there may be further restructuring required,” Froneman said.
Sibanye's peers Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum are also restructuring loss-making operations and cutting costs, a process which will cost thousands of jobs.
Sibanye-Stillwater falls to R38bn loss, scraps final dividend after write-offs
If low commodity prices persist, 'there may be further restructuring'
Image: Sibanye-Stillwater website
Sibanye-Stillwater on Tuesday reported a $2bn (about R37.9bn) annual loss and scrapped its final dividend after taking a hit from a slump in metal prices that is forcing South African mining companies to restructure and cut jobs.
The precious metals producer swung to the loss last year from a $1.2bn profit the previous year and record earnings in 2021, when prices for rhodium and palladium, which are extracted alongside platinum, rallied.
The company reported impairments of $2.6bn at its US palladium mines, a nickel operation in France and a gold mine in South Africa due in part to the significant decline in metal prices and an uncertain outlook.
The loss comes after CEO Neal Froneman embarked on a deal spree, buying battery metal assets in France, Finland, Australia and the US. Sibanye last year also attempted to buy a copper mine in Zambia but was eventually outbid by a rival.
Froneman said in a statement that more restructuring might be required, especially at its US platinum group metals operations and the Sandouville nickel refinery in France.
“We recognise, however, that if low commodity prices persist, earnings are going to remain under pressure and, with ongoing inflationary cost pressure, there may be further restructuring required,” Froneman said.
Sibanye's peers Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum are also restructuring loss-making operations and cutting costs, a process which will cost thousands of jobs.
READ MORE:
In election year, mines bleed cash, jobs
Impala Platinum weighs closing some loss-making mines as profit slumps
Australia considers tax credit for minerals processing, says industry group
Perfect storm forces Anglo asset review
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos