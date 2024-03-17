Business

Big Read

Dipping into SA’s foreign currency reserves requires parliamentary input and supervision

Questions need to be asked about the failure to use such funds when huge cuts were made to essential programmes, MPs told

17 March 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

An economist has suggested that parliament should have been consulted by the National Treasury and the Reserve Bank before the two institutions agreed to withdraw R150bn from a special contingency reserve account to reduce some of the country’s debt. ..

