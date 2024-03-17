Business

Spar resets for future growth — CEO

Grocer plans two-brand format to match rivals and is eyeing the lucrative pet market

17 March 2024 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko

Spar will open 70 new stores by the end of the year as South Africa’s second-biggest grocer by revenue looks for growth in the highly competitive market and plans to pursue opportunities in areas such as pet care, where its rivals are already a step ahead...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa picks Treasury deputy DG Mampho Modise as new Reserve Bank deputy ... Business
  2. GUGU LOURIE | Vodacom, please call Makate, it’s overdue Opinion
  3. Unlocking insights: benchmarking and other critical metrics for effective ... Business
  4. Public trust in the financial system is not what it needs to be — Kganyago Business
  5. South Africa's financial conduct regulator approves 59 crypto licences Business

Latest Videos

South Africa: Two suspects appear in court, remanded in custody over monastery ...
AKA and Tibz' murder suspects appear in DBN magistrate's court