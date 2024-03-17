Standard Bank put more than R105bn into green energy in Africa since 2022
Sustainable finance to support the continent’s transition could exceed the R250bn target in 2026
17 March 2024 - 00:00
Africa’s biggest lender, Standard Bank, which recorded a near 30% jump in annual profits, has mobilised R105bn since the beginning of 2022 to support the continent’s energy transition, and says it was confident it could exceed its 2026 target of providing more than R250bn in sustainable finance...
