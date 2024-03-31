Legal practitioners, estate agents hampering SA's exit from grey list
31 March 2024 - 00:00
The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has dished out hundreds of sanctions to legal practices and estate agencies that have failed to heed a call to file risk and compliance returns (RCRs) to the watchdog on time. These returns are required to help the FIC ready the country to exit the grey list in 2025...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.