Legal practitioners, estate agents hampering SA's exit from grey list

31 March 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has dished out hundreds of sanctions to legal practices and estate agencies that have failed to heed a call to file risk and compliance returns (RCRs) to the watchdog on time. These returns are required to help the FIC ready the country to exit the grey list in 2025...

