Newsmaker
‘M&A red tape impeding investment and growth in SA’: Afrimat CEO
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden says competition authorities threatening success of R1bn Lafarge acquisition
31 March 2024 - 00:00
Andries van Heerden, CEO of R10bn construction, industrial minerals and mining company Afrimat, says the slow pace of regulatory approval for mergers and acquisitions is a huge impediment to investment and economic growth in South Africa...
