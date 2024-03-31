Business

Old Mutual earnings jump 21%

But insurer suffered a R500m hit from clients who failed to keep up with their premium payments

31 March 2024 - 00:00 By Tannur Anders

Despite reporting a 21% jump in full-year earnings to December last year, South African insurer Old Mutual said it also took a R500m knock as clients failed to keep up with insurance premiums, particularly in its lower- to middle-income segment...

