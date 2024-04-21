Trader anger as Itac reveals cyberattack
Itac held back details of January ransomware attack until this week
21 April 2024 - 00:04
Importers and exporters are angry after tariff regulator, the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) revealed only this week that it had suffered a ransomware attack in January. ..
