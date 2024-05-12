Business

Call for Abuja to allow increase in price of mobile calls

12 May 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

GSMA, a worldwide lobby group for mobile network operators, has called on the Nigerian government to remove mobile tariff control regulations on retail to allow operators to set fees for voice calls and internet. This is to cushion the effects of high inflation and devaluation of the local naira on the struggling operators. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MTN SA Ambitious 2025 plan on track Business
  2. Telkom sells Swiftnet to private equity firm and black-owned investment entity Business

Most read

  1. Shell exit fuels bid speculation Business
  2. Load-shedding relief ‘not a political plot’ Business
  3. Call for Abuja to allow increase in price of mobile calls Business
  4. ‘South Africa has too much office space’ Business
  5. TEBOGO KHAAS | In praise of Motsuenyane’s ethical, empathetic legacy Opinion

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor