Call for Abuja to allow increase in price of mobile calls
12 May 2024 - 00:00
GSMA, a worldwide lobby group for mobile network operators, has called on the Nigerian government to remove mobile tariff control regulations on retail to allow operators to set fees for voice calls and internet. This is to cushion the effects of high inflation and devaluation of the local naira on the struggling operators. ..
