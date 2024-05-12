Fibre- to-the-business connections on the rise as employees return to workplaces after Covid-19
Corporates abandon wireless for more stable connections as more employees return to workplaces after Covid-19
12 May 2024 - 00:00
The deployment of fibre to the business (FTTB) is expected to reach 300,000 connections by the end of 2027, driven by migration from wireless to fibre connections as the primary connection, with more people moving back to the office, according to a recent report by research firm Africa Analysis. The increasing adoption of cloud services and new technologies that require the stability of a fibre network are also growing companies’ adoption of fibre. ..
