Business

Load-shedding relief ‘not a political plot’

Break from blackouts seen as win for government-business partnership

12 May 2024 - 00:01
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Energy Council of South Africa CEO James Mackay has dismissed suggestions that the suspension of load-shedding for more than a month now is due to political pressure and the upcoming elections. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JAMES MACKAY | Amid all the energy acronyms, EAP is paramount Opinion
  2. NEWSMAKER | IRP 2023 needs drastic rethink, says Busa’s Happy Khambule Business
  3. Three top executives eyed for Transnet CEO post Business
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The roadmap for economic reform could be derailed by ideology ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MZILA MTHENJANE AND HUGO PIENAAR | Mining must move from potential to ... Opinion
  6. CEOs throw weight behind logistics drive Business

Most read

  1. Shell exit fuels bid speculation Business
  2. Load-shedding relief ‘not a political plot’ Business
  3. Call for Abuja to allow increase in price of mobile calls Business
  4. ‘South Africa has too much office space’ Business
  5. TEBOGO KHAAS | In praise of Motsuenyane’s ethical, empathetic legacy Opinion

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor