Shell exit fuels bid speculation
Several potential buyers seen as on the starting grid for giant's quick exit
12 May 2024 - 00:04
British oil giant Shell — which is preparing to sell its downstream interests in South Africa — intends to have non-binding offers by June and to conclude sale and purchase agreements by December for its 72% stake in Shell Downstream South Africa (SDSA)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.