Ivory Coast regulator suspends co-operatives for hoarding beans
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Ivory Coast’s Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) has suspended about 40 co-operatives they suspect were illegally hoarding cocoa beans to sell them at a higher price to exporters struggling to fulfil their contracts, two sources at the regulator said on Friday...
