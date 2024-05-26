Business

Big Read

Eskom wants Nersa to revise utility’s tariffs in run-up to new electricity market

26 May 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

With the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill (ERA Bill) just a signature away from becoming law, Eskom has applied to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a review of the power utility’s tariff structure. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SA in talks with climate backers over delaying coal plant closures South Africa
  2. JOHN STEENHUISEN | Is Eskom feeling ANC heat to keep the lights on ahead of May ... Opinion
  3. Contingency reserves won’t be spent on Eskom and Transnet: Godongwana Business Times
  4. Near-record days without load-shedding News
  5. Transmission company on track to start trading by July, says Ramokgopa News
  6. Transmission entity searches beyond the borders for board members South Africa

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Opinion
  2. New race storm over Absa’s top jobs Business
  3. Netcare reports surge in mental health admissions Business
  4. Clock’s ticking for Anglo American Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | With Patel gone, the economy can breathe freely Opinion

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...