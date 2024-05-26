Transaction Capital eyes call centre growth to revive business
26 May 2024 - 00:00
Transaction Capital is looking at growth in the booming call centre industry as it looks to revive its ailing operations after the unbundling of its pre-owned vehicle business WeBuyCars in April. The company is repositioning its operations after being hit hard by losses at its struggling SA Taxi business...
