PPS returns exceptional value in a challenging economy

The Professional Provident Society (PPS), the financial services group focused solely on providing customised financial services solutions for graduate professionals in SA and Namibia, returned exceptional value to its members in 2023, as operating performance improved.

The group announced total profits of R4.54bn were added to its members’ notional PPS profit-share accounts in both countries.

“Our operating performance in 2023 demonstrates the resilience of our mutual model, which has served and added value to graduate professionals in SA for more than 80 years. The Covid-19 era has shown that it is professionals who — through their disciplined training and experience — drive the solutions that society needs for various challenges. They are also key to the country’s tax base and create millions of jobs. By serving them, our business has a very big impact on society,” says Izak Smit, PPS Group CEO.

The group returned R6.12bn in total benefits to its members in SA and Namibia in 2023, compared to R5.04bn in 2022. Of this, R2.12bn was in the form of profit-share payouts to members who have exited their life risk cover phase, mainly due to retirement.

“If we did not operate in a mutual framework, this value would have been paid to outside shareholders,” says Smit. “The beauty of our model is that this value was returned to our members with qualifying products, over and above the cover they enjoyed and claims paid to them.”

Total gross insurance claim payments were R4bn: R165m in short-term insurance claims and R3.84bn in life claims. Total life claims were R3.4bn in 2022. “Though we have seen the number of life claims returning closer to the levels before the Covid-19 pandemic, it is still somewhat higher than our longer-term actuarial expectations, and average claims values were also slightly up. There is still a small Covid-19 impact. However, it is difficult to say what this impact is exactly, because fewer people test these days.”

The group’s life insurance gross-earned premiums in SA reached R6bn, an increase of 8.7% compared to 2022. This strong growth was supported by the group’s enviable low life insurance lapses, which remained at just under 4.7%. This is despite the challenging economic conditions in the country. These low lapses can largely be attributed to the lifetime value PPS offers its members through its mutual model, which cannot be matched by other insurers because, at PPS, profits are ultimately returned to members. Life new business in SA in 2023 amounted to R254.4m, slightly down from a record performance in 2022.