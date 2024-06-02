Business

Central bank will stand firm in face of any political change, says Kganyago

02 June 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said the monetary policy committee was prepared to anchor the inflation-targeting policy even in the face of a potential coalition government that might pursue an opposing fiscal policy...

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



