Dis-Chem expanding into insurance market with acquisition of OneSpark

The company is repositioning its brand away from being just a pharmacy retailer and from 2025 will start to offer life insurance and funeral cover

02 June 2024 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Dis-Chem has strengthened its integrated healthcare programme with the acquisition of insurance group OneSpark, which will add products such as life cover and funeral cover to the health retailer’s portfolio. The company said on Friday it has bought a 50% stake in OneSpark for R155.9m. ..

