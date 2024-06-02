Dis-Chem expanding into insurance market with acquisition of OneSpark
The company is repositioning its brand away from being just a pharmacy retailer and from 2025 will start to offer life insurance and funeral cover
02 June 2024 - 00:00
Dis-Chem has strengthened its integrated healthcare programme with the acquisition of insurance group OneSpark, which will add products such as life cover and funeral cover to the health retailer’s portfolio. The company said on Friday it has bought a 50% stake in OneSpark for R155.9m. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.