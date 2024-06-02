EOH in leadership shake-up
Andrew Mthembu resigns as a director as well as from his role as executive chair and interim CEO
02 June 2024 - 00:00
EOH has announced sweeping changes to its leadership structures, including that its executive chair has stepped down, as the group’s investors look to revamp operations. The misfortunes of the former JSE darling, whose shares once fetched R111 and are now trading at about 150c, are well known. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.