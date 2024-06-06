Sanlam ESG Barometer extends its reach beyond SA to include Kenya
By incorporating perspectives from diverse African economies, the 2024 edition of this groundbreaking report aims to enrich discussions on sustainable investing across the continent
The pioneering 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer assessed how local listed companies are actively changing their businesses operations to deliver enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.
Building on the success of the inaugural report, the 2024 edition — researched by Krutham (formerly Intellidex) and published in partnership with Business Day — is broadening its scope to include insights from listed companies in Kenya as well as SA.
“For Sanlam, expanding the Sanlam ESG Barometer to Kenya marks a significant step in our commitment to enhancing ESG standards across Africa,” says Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam.
“By extending this crucial research beyond our borders, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of ESG factors, enabling more informed decisions and driving sustainable practices throughout the continent. This expansion is not just about measurement and/or highlighting competitive aspects; it's about inspiring change and building resilience in emerging markets, starting with Kenya in 2024.”
Stuart Theobald, executive chairman of Krutham, underscores the importance of this expansion: “By incorporating perspectives from diverse African economies, we aim to enrich discussions on sustainable investing throughout the continent.”
The findings of the 2024 report will be discussed at the upcoming Sanlam ESG Barometer Conference, scheduled for August in Gauteng. This event will shine a spotlight on ESG additionality, exploring how investment decisions by companies can drive transformative change for societies.
Addressing SA's transition to a low-carbon economy, the conference will tackle the challenge of balancing capital attraction with environmental and social concerns, particularly in the realm of electricity production. Emphasis will be placed on ensuring a just transition that prioritises social issues and mitigates job losses.
It will also delve into the integration of sustainable development goals (SDGs) into corporate ESG strategies, examining how companies in SA and Kenya align their practices with SDGs and identifying barriers to adoption. An ESG additionality approach that seeks to understand whether companies have a positive effect on environmental and social goals is critical not only for SA, but for the continent as a whole.
This article was sponsored by Sanlam.