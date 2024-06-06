Sanlam ESG Barometer extends its reach beyond SA to include Kenya

The pioneering 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer assessed how local listed companies are actively changing their businesses operations to deliver enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.

Building on the success of the inaugural report, the 2024 edition — researched by Krutham (formerly Intellidex) and published in partnership with Business Day — is broadening its scope to include insights from listed companies in Kenya as well as SA.

“For Sanlam, expanding the Sanlam ESG Barometer to Kenya marks a significant step in our commitment to enhancing ESG standards across Africa,” says Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam.

“By extending this crucial research beyond our borders, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of ESG factors, enabling more informed decisions and driving sustainable practices throughout the continent. This expansion is not just about measurement and/or highlighting competitive aspects; it's about inspiring change and building resilience in emerging markets, starting with Kenya in 2024.”