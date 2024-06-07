Double triumph for Standard Bank at Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards

Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking is honoured to have received two prestigious accolades at the 2024 Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards. It was named:

Africa's Best Islamic Bank; and S A's Best Domestic Islamic Bank.

Standard Bank is the first bank in Sub-Saharan Africa to receive such recognition at these awards, which have previously been dominated by global banks and institutions. This marks a significant shift, demonstrating the bank's capacity to lead and excel on the international stage.

Launched in 2011, the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards recognise the impact of and contribution to the global market by Islamic financial institutions.

Several of Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking's groundbreaking deals were also acknowledged at the awards:

Islamic Finance Deal of the Year, Africa: Federal Government of Nigeria NGN150bn sukuk (a sharia-compliant bond-like instrument);

Best Islamic Project Finance Deal, Africa: Lagos State Government NGN19.8bn Ijarah lease sukuk; and

Best Islamic Local Currency Deal and Global: Republic of SA R20.4bn inaugural rand-denominated sukuk.

These accomplishments highlight Standard Bank's commitment to pioneering innovative solutions, providing customers with exceptional value.

“These prestigious awards are testament to our collective efforts in driving innovation, delivering exceptional customer experience and expanding access to the Islamic banking and finance industry,” says Ameen Hassen, head of Standard Bank Shari'ah Banking.

“It's an honour to lead 'Africa's Best Islamic Bank', and I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved together. This recognition only fuels our determination to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards of excellence in Islamic banking.”

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.