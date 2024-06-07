The Director's Event 2024: register now for SA's biggest board meeting

SA's post-apartheid journey has seen the country make significant strides in creating a more equal society, yet the country remains challenged by corruption, unemployment, poor education and poverty.

“With one of the country’s most crucial national elections having just taken place, decisive, ethical leadership and collective action are vital in moving the country forward towards a just and inclusive society,” says Hope Lukoto, chief of human resources at BCX.

“The Director's Event is the perfect opportunity for leaders to reflect on where we are as a country, what we have achieved over the last 30 years of democracy and what it is going to take to embark on a more positive trajectory moving forward.”

As the nation stands at a critical juncture, this event aims to challenge and inspire business leaders to contribute proactively to SA's evolution. These same leaders will be called upon to leverage their influence and resources to develop strategies to ensure that the next 30 years are marked by inclusive growth and equitable development.

Actionable outcomes will be pursued through three panel discussions:

Artificial Intelligence's (AI) Place in SA : A discussion about how business can humanise AI for economic growth and prioritise investing in skills development and education for AI interaction.





Is it time to redefine public-private partnerships? : An open dialogue about building a better working SA through collaboration and partnerships between government and the private sector.





Unpacking the challenge of poverty alleviation: An outcome-orientated discussion that looks at how to effectively combat poverty through promoting economic growth and job creation, investing in education and skills development, and enhancing social protection programmes.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Dr Mteto Nyati, chairman of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Panellists will be announced in due course.

“SA is resilient enough to change its course. However, this requires a critical assessment of the current state of the nation if we are to envision and bring to life bold strategies for the future. Now is the time for the change-makers to step forward, and we are proud to provide the platform for these crucial conversations,” says Lukoto.

This article was sponsored by Arena Events.