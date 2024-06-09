Business

South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot

Country ranked sixth globally with more than 15,000 kidnappings in 2022/23

09 June 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

South Africa is fast becoming one of the world’s kidnap-for-ransom hotspots, now ranked sixth globally based on the increasing prevalence of such crimes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Durban community policing groups undeterred by 3 members' murders South Africa
  2. Gunmen kill woman, wound man outside Mpumalanga restaurant South Africa
  3. Angolan arrested for kidnapping man appears in court South Africa
  4. Zane Kilian's use of 'pinging' bundles in the spotlight in Kinnear murder trial South Africa
  5. Chinese man freed from chains after being kidnapped, suspects arrested South Africa
  6. Two Gauteng men in court for 'kidnapping' North West woman South Africa

Most read

  1. South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot Business
  2. Absa top brass defend bank’s transformation credentials Business
  3. MAX MATAVIRE | Lawful cannabis industry could contribute between R6bn and R25bn ... Opinion
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Will Ramaphosa lead or sink to a new low? Opinion
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Breach of personal data points to necessity of biometrics Opinion

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...