Unity needed to win the cyber wars, say tech titans
Industry and governments should collaborate to make world a safer place
09 June 2024 - 00:00
The world faces an unprecedented level of cybersecurity threats, making it crucial for all organisations involved in cyberdefence to work together to thwart the attacks, says Jeetu Patel, executive vice-president at global networking leader Cisco...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.