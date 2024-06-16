Coega's solar power plan starts to shine
The second phase of the project will be the installation of solar power for more than 20 buildings within the SEZ, helping tenants to lower production costs
16 June 2024 - 00:00
The Coega special economic zone (SEZ), the largest industrial precinct in Southern Africa, is planning to kick-start a process of installing solar power in four buildings by August as it seeks to go partially off-grid to offset the impact of load-shedding on its tenants...
