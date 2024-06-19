Business

South African assets soar after unity government confirmed, Fed talks ahead

19 June 2024 - 07:06 By Tannur Anders and Bhargav Acharya
First Sitting Of The National Assembly at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on June 14, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Chief Justice swore in the designated members and administered the oath or affirmation to the Republic of South Africa and obedience to the Constitution.
Image: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

South African assets gained on Tuesday, building on momentum after unity government members were confirmed last week and ahead of talks by US Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

SA's National Assembly sat for the first time on Friday after last month's election, where Cyril Ramaphosa of the ANC was re-elected as president. Ramaphosa's swearing-in will take place on Wednesday.

At 1511 GMT, the rand traded at 18.09 against the dollar , about 9% stronger than its previous close.

“The domestic currency saw volatility around SA's elections on investor uncertainty, but has now strengthened ... as the establishment of a new government has proceeded peacefully and successfully,” Investec's chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a research note.

Six political parties have signed up to join a government of national unity including the pro-business DA which is favoured by markets, after the ANC lost its majority in the vote.

On the JSE, the blue-chip Top-40 index gained, ending 3.3% higher, while the broader all-share index closed up 3.5%.

South African shares were propped up by the banking sector , which was up 7.34%.

“At long last sa (SA) shares are flying ... Political situation most welcomed by Market,” Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at First National Bank, said on X.

SA's benchmark 2030 government bond was also stronger, with the yield down 26 basis points to 9.865%.

“With SA’s election outcome seen as promoting stability, democracy and unity, financial markets attention will likely turn to the US interest rate cut timing,” Bishop added.

Traders will on Tuesday look for hints from Fed officials on the future interest rate path of the world's biggest economy.

Reuters

