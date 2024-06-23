GNU unlikely to end court challenges to NHI
But negotiations within new government could see some softening of the scheme, say industry players
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Court challenges to the National Health Insurance Bill are likely to go ahead despite the formation of a new government, says an industry body representing medical aid funds. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.