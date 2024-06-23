SA rated highly in energy transition progress
World Economic Forum lists South Africa as among the top countries making significant progress
23 June 2024 - 00:00
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has highlighted South Africa as one of the countries making the strongest progress in energy transition alongside other African countries and other emerging economies...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.