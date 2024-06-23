Business

SA rated highly in energy transition progress

World Economic Forum lists South Africa as among the top countries making significant progress

23 June 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has highlighted South Africa as one of the countries making the strongest progress in energy transition alongside other African countries and other emerging economies...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘I knew what I was coming into’: Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on first 100 days in ... South Africa
  2. Anglo American eyes break-up as it fends off BHP bid Business
  3. PETER BRUCE | Eskom will spark a Cyril vs Gwede showdown Opinion
  4. Climate march on Human Rights Day demands water, food and energy for all South Africa
  5. Energy aggregators are lighting the way forward Opinion
  6. Standard Bank put more than R105bn into green energy in Africa since 2022 Business

Most read

  1. Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town? Business Times
  2. Bloody nose for Sars in Coronation case Business
  3. When it comes to local brands, nothing beats Bathu sneakers Business
  4. Jitters as two-pot system comes to the boil Business Times
  5. Transnet to fight Sasol's R6bn award Business

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...