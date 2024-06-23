Telkom puts BCX suitors on hold
Plans to sell shares in the division put on ice pending efforts to stabilise it
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Telkom has paused plans to seek a partner for struggling subsidiary BCX, saying it will first stabilise the business before considering its next move. This comes as the third largest mobile operator eyes increased market share in mobile data and fibre markets. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.