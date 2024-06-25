Companies Tribunal’s free ADR services resolve disputes speedily

A speedy and cost-effective alternative is for companies to use the free alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services of the Companies Tribunal, which is an agency of the department of trade, industry & competition, established in terms of the Companies Act.

ADR is the process of resolving disputes through mediation, conciliation and arbitration. It has a distinguished history in SA, to the extent that a significant amount of commercial disputes are litigated by way of arbitration as opposed to the courts.

According to the Companies Act, any person — including a company — that has a complaint relating to company law that can be referred to the court, such as a dispute among directors or shareholders, may approach the Companies Tribunal.

Section S166 of the Companies Act has been amended to provide that only the Companies Tribunal can conduct ADR in respect of a dispute sourced in the act.

Benefits of ADR

The benefits of using the Companies Tribunal’s ADR services are that they are free of charge, and ADR, by its nature, is far more expeditious compared to litigation conducted through the courts.

Furthermore, ADR is much quicker than waiting for a court date and is scheduled at the parties’ convenience. The Companies Tribunal has jurisdiction throughout the country, and proceedings are normally conducted at the nearest town to where both parties reside.

The speedy and cost-effective resolution of disputes via ADR enables companies to focus on their core business, save costs and reduce the risk associated with litigation.