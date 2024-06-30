Business

Crypto bill in the pipeline

30 June 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The National Treasury is putting the final touches to a bill that will regulate how consumers and the financial system deal with trading in cryptocurrencies and similar assets, but without stifling innovation. ..

