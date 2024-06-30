Big Read
Prosus’s Pelé for a big tech future?
Brazilian CEO-designate Fabricio Bloisi has big ambitions for Naspers and Prosus — and working on their entrepreneurial flair is a priority
30 June 2024 - 00:00
Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody broke out on his mobile phone as Fabricio Bloisi was answering a question at a results round-table with journalists at Naspers headquarters in Cape Town on Monday...
