Business

Tech sector SMMEs urge unlocking of funds for growth

30 June 2024 - 00:00 By GLORIA MOTSOERE

Some entrepreneurs have identified a lack of funding and delays in funding allocations as the main contributing factors to poor growth and innovation in small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the ICT sector. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Imtiaz Patel scores R23m bonus from MultiChoice Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | ‘Ideology could scupper GNU attempts to revive economy’ Opinion
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Is decline in mining behind cut in load-shedding? Opinion
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Solar power has a less sunny side Opinion
  5. Superbalist girds itself for Shein threat Business

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...