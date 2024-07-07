Business

Banks’ policy dumps clients into danger zone

07 July 2024 - 00:00 By WENDY KNOWLER

Banks repeatedly warn their clients, on multiple platforms, never to divulge the so-called “keys to their safe” to anyone, and that if they do suffer losses after doing so, they will not be reimbursed. Even if you are forced to do so at gunpoint after being kidnapped, your bank can refuse to take responsibility for that “contact crime”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Waste not, want not also applies to many ‘expired’ foods Opinion
  2. R386m paid to complainants who asked insurance ombuds for help Consumer Live
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware website scammers offering bargain prices News
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware website scammers offering bargain prices Opinion

Most read

  1. ‘Cancer’ is eating mining from the top down Business
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Banks’ policy dumps clients into danger zone Business
  3. JOB ADS | The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service is hiring Careers
  4. Absa board saves Chibiya’s job Business
  5. Are diamonds no longer anybody's best friend? Business

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...