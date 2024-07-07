‘Cancer’ is eating mining from the top down
Mining analyst Peter Major compares Gwede Mantashe with a virulent, incurable disease
07 July 2024 - 00:00
Asking if the mining sector can survive another five years of Gwede Mantashe is like asking if someone can live five more years with pancreatic cancer, says veteran mining analyst and director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions, Peter Major...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.