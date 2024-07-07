Business

Hazardous landmine clearance goes hi-tech

AI and machine learning drafted to help prevent landmines killing and maiming people long after wars have ended

07 July 2024 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

From the cities of Angola to the villages of Ukraine, efforts are under way to protect civilians from a deadly, hidden peril. Even when peace treaties have been signed and soldiers have gone home, the populations of war-torn countries remain in fear as roads, paths and fields are littered with landmines...

