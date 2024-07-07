Now’s the time to have your say on food supply competition
Provisional report of the fresh produce market inquiry identifies concerns in the value chain
07 July 2024 - 00:00
On June 18, the Competition Commission’s fresh produce market inquiry released its provisional report, setting out the facts and reasoning that it used to reach provisional findings and remedies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.