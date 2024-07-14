Emerging sugar farmers in distress, says Safda
The South African Sugar Association will spend R239m this year on supporting previously disadvantaged sugar growers, but a group representing them says more is needed
14 July 2024 - 00:04
The South African Farmers Development Association (Safda) this week welcomed the extension of a sugar industry funding programme for small-scale and black growers but said floods and other problems meant the R239m was not enough. ..
