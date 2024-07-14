Business

Emerging sugar farmers in distress, says Safda

The South African Sugar Association will spend R239m this year on supporting previously disadvantaged sugar growers, but a group representing them says more is needed

14 July 2024 - 00:04
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The South African Farmers Development Association (Safda) this week welcomed the extension of a sugar industry funding programme for small-scale and black growers but said floods and other problems meant the R239m was not enough. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Sweet tooth for Youth Day Food
  2. SOLLY PHETOE | Jobs and growth now demand full attention Opinion
  3. South Africa’s trade policy ‘has saved various industries’: Patel Business
  4. Unaffordable high prices raise fears of food insecurity, despite fall in ... Business
  5. World food price index up for second month in April, says UN agency World
  6. Black farmers say joining national sugar association hits the sweet spot News

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Locked in because landlord failed to pay levies to body ... Opinion
  2. Prasa aims to get passengers back on track Business Times
  3. Sarb urged to cut African Bank loose amid loss impairment Business
  4. Trust in SA’s financial services institutions on the wane Business
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Inside Cyril’s head as he conjures up yet another speech from ... Opinion

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji