'Opposition was easier': minister Dean Macpherson announces advisory committee

16 July 2024 - 10:33
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
Minister of public works and infrastructure Dean Macpherson says to achieve greater growth, public sector investment into infrastructure must increase to 10% of GDP in 2030. File photo.
Image: Jan Borman

In a candid first public address as minister of public works and infrastructure, Dean Macpherson said the department will soon establish an “infrastructure advisory committee” to guide the portfolio’s approach to funding, developing and sustaining infrastructure.

He was addressing the Infrastructure Africa Symposium in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

Macpherson was appointed as one of the DA ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity cabinet in June after the May elections.

He said during his first 14 days in office, he found significant gaps in the approach towards infrastructure development. The department will set up a committee to advise him on how to sharpen the infrastructure development strategy, he said.

“In due course I will establish an infrastructure advisory committee to assist me to reimagine our infrastructure build. Furthermore, this committee will assist in developing recommendations to unlock and speed up infrastructure development across all three spheres of government. We can no longer work in a silo approach,” he said.

Macpherson acknowledged that his first few weeks in office have been some of the most challenging of his political career, after previously having been in the opposition benches and free of ministerial responsibility.

“It’s been the most terrifying and exhilarating 14 days in my 15-year political career and nothing can prepare you for being in government. Trust me, it’s easier being in the opposition. But here we are, in a department as complex and as promising as this one.”

The minister said he is inspired by new energy in the department and its agency, Infrastructure South Africa, to bring visions to reality and support from industry specialists who want to assist in rebuilding the country.

“The reality is this department and I simply cannot do it alone. On Friday, I spent time with Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) at their offices in Johannesburg so I could meet the team and understand where we are in our infrastructure journey.

“I must commend the incredible team headed by acting head Mameetse Masemola. I quickly realised I am the least qualified person in the room after listening to everyone. But what I lack in qualifications, I assure you, I make up for in enthusiasm and dedication to do my job.”

South Africa needs stronger partnerships and greater collaboration across borders to address the infrastructure backlogs and gaps facing the continent, he said, adding that infrastructure plays a role in improving competitiveness, boosting trade and enhancing integration into the global economy.

“The strategic integrated projects we have put together through ISA have grown from R340bn in 2020 to no less than R540bn to date, with the energy sector the biggest portfolio. These include renewable energy programmes and green hydrogen projects. However, we need to develop this to R1-trillion to grow our economy and create jobs.”

He said ISA found to achieve greater growth, public sector investment into infrastructure must increase from 5.4% of GDP in 2019 to 10% of GDP in 2030, adding the country was “well below that target”.

TimesLIVE

