Business

Transnet gets $1bn African Development Bank loan

19 July 2024 - 07:08 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The loan will facilitate the first phase of the company's R152.8bn five-year capital investment plan. File photo.
The loan will facilitate the first phase of the company's R152.8bn five-year capital investment plan. File photo.
Image: Transnet Port Terminals

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $1bn (R18.2bn) loan for Transnet to aid the troubled logistics firm's recovery plan, the bank and the company said.

State-owned Transnet has struggled to provide adequate freight rail and port services due to equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs after years of under-investment. This has impacted commodity exports and other sectors such as manufacturing and retail, weakening Africa's most advanced economy.

Transnet and the AfDB said in a joint statement the 25-year loan was fully guaranteed by the government.

"It will facilitate the first phase of the company's R152.8bn five-year capital investment plan to improve its existing capacity ahead of expansion for the priority segments throughout the transport value chain," the statement said.

Transnet, which has debts of R130bn, recorded a loss of R1.6bn in the six months to September 30 on the back of declining rail, port and pipeline volumes as well as higher costs.

It has seen freight volumes decline to 150-million metric tons in financial year 2022/23 from 226-million tons in 2017/18.

Transnet's recovery plan, announced in October 2023, seeks to restore freight volumes and return the company to profitability over 18 months.

The turnaround plan includes splitting the freight rail subsidiary into two, an infrastructure management company and an operating unit.

It also targets reduced port backlogs and plans another attempt to open up parts of its rail network to private operators after a false start two years ago.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Transnet neglected maintenance to make balance sheet look good: Barbara Creecy

‘The rails are cracking, and there is a consequence of this magical figure you mention: 2,500 Kumba workers stand to lose their jobs’
Politics
3 days ago

Prasa aims to get passengers back on track

Billions invested in security and infrastructure as rail agency tries win back customers
Business Times
5 days ago

‘We’re not the worst in the world’

Michelle Phillips, group CEO of Transnet, says the recently released World Bank's 2023 container port performance index ranking South Africa's ports ...
Business Times
1 month ago

Ramaphosa puts spotlight on economic changes, investments and SOE reform

President outlined the transition of SOEs into a centralised ownership model via a holding company which will be used to facilitate the creation of a ...
Business
9 hours ago

Transnet 'off the rails' over proposed tariffs

Rail experts and economists have slammed the proposed levies as predatory and outrageous
Business Times
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prasa aims to get passengers back on track Business Times
  2. Sars cracks down on money launderers Business
  3. NEWSMAKER | Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter firm on refusal to release ... Business
  4. Absa board saves Chibiya’s job Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest