Business

Crop and livestock insurers brace for climate shock claims

21 July 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Insurance providers in the crop and livestock industry are assessing the situation on farms across the country, preparing for considerable claims as a result of losses from recent weather events, including El Niño and last week’s cold front...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Indigenous crops harnessed to fight food poverty News
  2. Surviving and thriving after school Insight
  3. Black farmers say joining national sugar association hits the sweet spot News
  4. Flies in the dog food? No problem News
  5. Heavy downpours cause flash floods before the opening of parliament South Africa
  6. Cape Town dam levels shoot up 20% in one week due to rainfall deluge South Africa

Most read

  1. Prasa aims to get passengers back on track Business Times
  2. Transnet gets $1bn African Development Bank loan Business
  3. Nedbank wins Forrester’s EMEA Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award Business
  4. ‘Opposition was easier’: minister Dean Macpherson announces advisory committee Business
  5. Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town? Business Times

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest