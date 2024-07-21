Fired-up Maluleke defends census figures
21 July 2024 - 00:03
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke has come out guns blazing against critics of South Africa's 2022 census, dismissing them as representing a minority view in a scientific world that widely endorsed the project. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.