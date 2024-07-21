Newsmaker

New government gives beleaguered Intercape boss hope

Johann Ferreira is optimistic that people like DA MP Ian Cameron will be able to force the police to act against the taxi bosses attacking his buses

Johann Ferreira, the CEO of Intercape, the largest long-haul bus company in Southern Africa, says the police have finally run out of road after the Makhanda high court’s recent rejection of the SAPS appeal against a court order to protect his buses from the taxi mafia...