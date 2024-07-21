Business

Transmission entity kicks off, as trading market awaits Ramaphosa’s signature

The Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill will allow for greater competition in the energy market

21 July 2024 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

After officially starting operations in the electricity transmission market, the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) needs President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill for South Africa’s wholesale energy trading market to take shape...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Transmission company has begun trading, Eskom confirms South Africa
  2. ‘I knew what I was coming into’: Eskom CEO Dan Marokane on first 100 days in ... South Africa
  3. Eskom wants Nersa to revise utility’s tariffs in run-up to new electricity ... Business
  4. Transmission company on track to start trading by July, says Ramokgopa News
  5. Transmission entity searches beyond the borders for board members South Africa
  6. Koeberg's unit 1 gets green light for 20-year life extension South Africa

Most read

  1. Prasa aims to get passengers back on track Business Times
  2. Transnet gets $1bn African Development Bank loan Business
  3. Nedbank wins Forrester’s EMEA Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award Business
  4. ‘Opposition was easier’: minister Dean Macpherson announces advisory committee Business
  5. Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town? Business Times

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest