23 July 2024 - 15:39
Sunday Times' legal notices run in the newspaper every Sunday. You can find the weekly notices, as published, here for a calendar month.

To place a legal notice, e-mail Sylvia Yedwa or call +27 11 280 3434 and Poonam Bhikha or call +27 11 280 3022

14 JULY 2024:

Click on the arrow in the top left corner below to download the week’s legal notices for ease of reading, or go full screen (frame icon bottom right) to view at a larger size on your device:

21 JULY 2024:

Click on the arrow in the top left corner below to download the week’s legal notices for ease of reading, or go full screen (frame icon bottom right) to view at a larger size on your device:

