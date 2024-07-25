Business

Citrus growers reeling from floods call for assistance

25 July 2024 - 12:17
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Early estimates suggest the floods are more serious than those of 2023. File image
Early estimates suggest the floods are more serious than those of 2023. File image
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The Citrus Growers Association (CGA) of Southern Africa is calling for support after severe flooding that has affected farming communities in Citrusdal, resulting in road damage that has cut the community off from the rest of the Western Cape.

CGA chairperson and Citrusdal-based citrus grower Gerrit van der Merwe said the floods, which have hit the region for the second time in the past two years, will yield a major damage cost to citrus growers in the area.

“Concerning costs to the agricultural community specifically, early estimates suggest that the floods were more serious than those of 2023. Last year damage in excess of R430m was caused to citrus growers in the valley alone,” he said.

Orange exports hit by bad weather

South Africa has cut its orange export forecast for the 2024 season due to bad weather in key growing regions, the Citrus Growers Association said on ...
News
1 day ago

CGA CEO Justin Chadwick said the association has written to Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer to request support for the farming communities in Citrusdal.

“The CGA asked minister Meyer and his department for assistance in securing swift and effective access to funding and support. The CGA also requested that the citrus growers and farm workers of Citrusdal, who have been the hardest hit, be prioritised,” he said.

The citrus industry exports more than 20-million 15kg cartons of citrus fruit from Western Cape orchards to overseas markets. Chadwick said the citrus industry is the heart of the community and generates opportunities for employment and economic betterment throughout the area.

He said a private bridge on Mouton Citrus offers an option for reconnecting the town, but possible infrastructure deterioration needs to be addressed.

“Road connectivity must be speedily resolved — not just for everybody in the town but also because it is the height of the export season. The floods have unfortunately coincided with the midpoint of the season, as massive amounts of especially oranges need to be moved to the Port of Cape Town.”

Citrusdal cut off, nearly 160,000 affected by floods in Cape Town

Disaster risk management officials said on Monday 158,097 people were affected and 47,663 structures flooded or damaged during several days of ...
News
1 week ago

Nedbank Commercial Banking head of agriculture John Hudson said the recent series of climatic events experienced throughout the country are expected to have an impact on citrus exports.

“Understanding the full financial implications of this situation will take time and become clearer as the season unfolds. It is worth noting the positive aspect of the strong juice prices, which are anticipated to hold firm. Consequently some fruit originally intended for the fresh export market may be redirected for processing,” he said.

Hudson said export volumes of fresh fruit may fall below last year's export crop of 165-million cartons, but achieving a similar volume would still be considered a favourable outcome.

He noted it was premature to draw conclusions about this year's crop with the export season still under way.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

N1 lane closures due to flooding cause traffic snarl-ups in Cape Town

Capetonians have been warned to expect heavy traffic congestion heading into the city centre as some lanes of the N1 remain closed due to flooding ...
News
2 hours ago

Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry

A tiny insect is ravaging Tunisia’s prickly pears, a critical source of revenue for the North African country's agriculture sector and economy.
News
1 day ago

Crop and livestock insurers brace for climate shock claims

Insurance providers in the crop and livestock industry are assessing the situation on farms across the country, preparing for considerable claims as ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Chicken culling, disposal raise concern as bird flu spreads

The spread of bird flu among poultry and dairy farms has heightened some health experts' concerns that the process of killing and disposing of ...
News
6 days ago

Severe weather a reminder to upscale climate change action, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the upcoming seminar on financing the country’s climate actions will ensure the economy is resilient in the face of ...
Politics
1 week ago

SA’s new agricultural leadership should focus on getting things done, not designing new policies

The DA's agricultural approach is no different from the ANC’s, writes Wandile Sihlobo.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Provincial disaster classification sought as storms affect 100,000 people in ... South Africa
  2. ‘Mama, mama, the children!’: Tears in the Cape of Storms News
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. ‘Cape of Storms’: climate researchers explain recent extreme weather in the ... News

Most read

  1. Transnet finds a way to help Amsa Business
  2. Amazon drops A-bomb on SA retail Business
  3. Nedbank wins Forrester’s EMEA Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award Business
  4. SOE minister balks at sell-off Business
  5. Consumer inflation softens in June: Stats SA Business

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate