CGA CEO Justin Chadwick said the association has written to Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer to request support for the farming communities in Citrusdal.
“The CGA asked minister Meyer and his department for assistance in securing swift and effective access to funding and support. The CGA also requested that the citrus growers and farm workers of Citrusdal, who have been the hardest hit, be prioritised,” he said.
The citrus industry exports more than 20-million 15kg cartons of citrus fruit from Western Cape orchards to overseas markets. Chadwick said the citrus industry is the heart of the community and generates opportunities for employment and economic betterment throughout the area.
He said a private bridge on Mouton Citrus offers an option for reconnecting the town, but possible infrastructure deterioration needs to be addressed.
“Road connectivity must be speedily resolved — not just for everybody in the town but also because it is the height of the export season. The floods have unfortunately coincided with the midpoint of the season, as massive amounts of especially oranges need to be moved to the Port of Cape Town.”
Citrus growers reeling from floods call for assistance
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The Citrus Growers Association (CGA) of Southern Africa is calling for support after severe flooding that has affected farming communities in Citrusdal, resulting in road damage that has cut the community off from the rest of the Western Cape.
CGA chairperson and Citrusdal-based citrus grower Gerrit van der Merwe said the floods, which have hit the region for the second time in the past two years, will yield a major damage cost to citrus growers in the area.
“Concerning costs to the agricultural community specifically, early estimates suggest that the floods were more serious than those of 2023. Last year damage in excess of R430m was caused to citrus growers in the valley alone,” he said.
Orange exports hit by bad weather
CGA CEO Justin Chadwick said the association has written to Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer to request support for the farming communities in Citrusdal.
“The CGA asked minister Meyer and his department for assistance in securing swift and effective access to funding and support. The CGA also requested that the citrus growers and farm workers of Citrusdal, who have been the hardest hit, be prioritised,” he said.
The citrus industry exports more than 20-million 15kg cartons of citrus fruit from Western Cape orchards to overseas markets. Chadwick said the citrus industry is the heart of the community and generates opportunities for employment and economic betterment throughout the area.
He said a private bridge on Mouton Citrus offers an option for reconnecting the town, but possible infrastructure deterioration needs to be addressed.
“Road connectivity must be speedily resolved — not just for everybody in the town but also because it is the height of the export season. The floods have unfortunately coincided with the midpoint of the season, as massive amounts of especially oranges need to be moved to the Port of Cape Town.”
Citrusdal cut off, nearly 160,000 affected by floods in Cape Town
Nedbank Commercial Banking head of agriculture John Hudson said the recent series of climatic events experienced throughout the country are expected to have an impact on citrus exports.
“Understanding the full financial implications of this situation will take time and become clearer as the season unfolds. It is worth noting the positive aspect of the strong juice prices, which are anticipated to hold firm. Consequently some fruit originally intended for the fresh export market may be redirected for processing,” he said.
Hudson said export volumes of fresh fruit may fall below last year's export crop of 165-million cartons, but achieving a similar volume would still be considered a favourable outcome.
He noted it was premature to draw conclusions about this year's crop with the export season still under way.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
N1 lane closures due to flooding cause traffic snarl-ups in Cape Town
Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry
Crop and livestock insurers brace for climate shock claims
Chicken culling, disposal raise concern as bird flu spreads
Severe weather a reminder to upscale climate change action, says Ramaphosa
SA’s new agricultural leadership should focus on getting things done, not designing new policies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos